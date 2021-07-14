Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.87 and a one year high of $119.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

