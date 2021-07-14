Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $27,814,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.50. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

