Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,582 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

