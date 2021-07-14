Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,728 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

