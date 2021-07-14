Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 132,829 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,829 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

