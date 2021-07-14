Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 47,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. Insiders sold a total of 471,334 shares of company stock worth $37,561,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $81.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

