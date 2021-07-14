Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 100,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.02. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

