RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading Up 3.5%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 3,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 478,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Several analysts have issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
The stock has a market cap of $624.64 million, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
