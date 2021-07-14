RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading Up 3.5%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 3,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 478,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

The stock has a market cap of $624.64 million, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

