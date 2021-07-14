Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Tops $112.10 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $112.10 million and $12.10 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00114379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00150988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.37 or 0.99936337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00952440 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,571,343 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.