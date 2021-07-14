Raymond James Analysts Give ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) a $23.71 Price Target

Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

