Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $732.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $9,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

