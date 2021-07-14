RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RE/MAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $610.04 million, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

