Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RETA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

