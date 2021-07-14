Rebecca Chambers Sells 16,727 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44.

Shares of OM stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 8,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,679. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

