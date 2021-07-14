Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innoviva worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,195. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

INVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

