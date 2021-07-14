Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 251.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.75. 7,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,146. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.44.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,797. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.