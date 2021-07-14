Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 301.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises about 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. 5,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

