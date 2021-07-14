Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC remained flat at $$16.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,797. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

