Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 377.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,059. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

