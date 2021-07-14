Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 68,991 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,991 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 3.9% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after acquiring an additional 422,064 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,385. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

