Redwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Conduent stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

