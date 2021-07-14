Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) Short Interest Down 96.7% in June

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,628,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rejuvel Bio-Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 246,346,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,503,248. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Rejuvel Bio-Sciences alerts:

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences Company Profile

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc, a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.