Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $453.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.71. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

