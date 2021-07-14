Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.20

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 9437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

