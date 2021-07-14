Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.20

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 9437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76.
About Relx (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
