Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.34

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 5425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

