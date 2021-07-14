Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

