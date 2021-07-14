Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.49 Million in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

