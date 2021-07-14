Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

