Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRLN. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $273.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

