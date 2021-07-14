Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

NSTG opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.60.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

