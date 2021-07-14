Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of China Online Education Group worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COE opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

