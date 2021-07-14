RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 603,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,937. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.