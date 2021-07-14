Render Token 1-Day Volume Hits $3.15 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $93.86 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.57 or 0.00812726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.