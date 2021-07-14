Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on REGI. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Shares of REGI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

