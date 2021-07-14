Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Credit Acceptance Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $10.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $11.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $11.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $43.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $12.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $51.12 EPS.

CACC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

Shares of CACC opened at $447.22 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after buying an additional 313,568 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

