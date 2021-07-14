Reviewing Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) & Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) and Medifast (NYSE:MED) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coffee and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee 0.88% 3.31% 2.49% Medifast 11.44% 85.97% 46.22%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coffee and Medifast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Medifast 0 0 3 0 3.00

Medifast has a consensus target price of $353.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Medifast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medifast is more favorable than Coffee.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coffee and Medifast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $74.34 million 0.40 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Medifast $934.84 million 3.48 $102.86 million $9.14 30.26

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Medifast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coffee has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medifast beats Coffee on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2020, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 21 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, Harmony Bay, and Steep and Brew. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through point of sale transactions over ecommerce platform and its franchisee system. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

