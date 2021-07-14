Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

