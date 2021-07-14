RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 11,930 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 4,700 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,056. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RFIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

