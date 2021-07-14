Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

