Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $277.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

