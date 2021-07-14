RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.04

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from RiverFort Global Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:RGO opened at GBX 1.53 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.81. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.73 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £11.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.68.
RiverFort Global Opportunities Company Profile
