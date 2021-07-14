RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Brian H. Schmucker Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $71,520.00.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,232. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.