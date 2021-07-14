RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Brian H. Schmucker Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $71,520.00.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,232. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

