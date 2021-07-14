Robert Chess Sells 4,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWST traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,491. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

