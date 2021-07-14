Robert J. Warshaw Sells 16,022 Shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) Stock

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) CFO Robert J. Warshaw sold 16,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $1,364,273.30.

TW stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,214. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

