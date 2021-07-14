Robert L. Schrader Sells 133 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $14,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PAYX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.33. 1,086,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,732. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

