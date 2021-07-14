Robert L. Schrader Sells 133 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $14,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PAYX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.33. 1,086,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,732. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
