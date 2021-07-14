Rock Springs Capital Management LP Makes New $9.79 Million Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

