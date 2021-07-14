Rock Springs Capital Management LP Takes $5.39 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $446.39 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,961 shares of company stock worth $27,282,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

