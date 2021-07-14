Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 684.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 million, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.