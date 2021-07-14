Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 79,476 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $200,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 251,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,283,000 after purchasing an additional 112,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $163.22 and a 12 month high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

