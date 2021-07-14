Royal Bank of Canada Buys 81,512 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,512 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of Cummins worth $235,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cummins by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.05.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.35. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.07 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

